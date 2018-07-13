Mosquito and Tic Bites Are in Season

West Nile Virus is transmitted by mosquito bites, while bites from deer tics can lead to Lyme Disease.

It’s the time of year when both mosquitoes and tics thrive. Pa. Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine says, more funding in this year’s state budget has been allocated to help put into action recommendations of the state’s Lyme Disease Task Force

“With this money we are going to hire a number of public health experts to help with education and awareness. This includes education in the schools as well as education to the public. In addition, we’re going to hire an epidemiologist to work on surveillance.”

West Nile Virus can be prevented by removing any standing water near your property. Health officials says, if you are hiking or taking a walk in a wooded area, or cutting your lawn, be sure to check yourself afterwards for tics. Before hand, it’s suggested to tuck your pants into your socks to prevent tics from getting to your skin. Symptoms and signs of both West Nile Virus and Lyme disease can be similar. The symptoms include fever, headaches, body aches, skin rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Lyme disease can cause irregular heartbeat. If you have any of these symptoms, visit a physician as soon as possible.