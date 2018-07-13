North Wales Appoints Temporary Police Chief

North Wales Borough has the helped wanted sign out for its next chief of police.

The position is still unfilled after previous chief of police, Don Fantry, retired in May. Fantry was in the position since 2016. Fantry had served in the Springfield Police Department for 27 years prior to taking the helm in North Wales. While the search moves forward, Council appointed it’s consultant, who has a background in law enforcement. Ronald Smeal will act as temporary Interim police chief. Smeal’s company, based in State College, W.R. Smeal Police Management Consulting, is also reviewing the department’s structure and policies. Council has been advertising the chief of police position.