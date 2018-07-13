http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-07-13 11:56:502018-07-13 11:56:50Three Alarm Fire in Horsham
Three Alarm Fire in Horsham
A blaze in Horsham Township guts several townhouses on the 600 block of Manor Drive just after 3am Friday.
One resident was airlifted to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition after being rescued by firefighters. Another resident was treated by paramedics. A police officer, who arrived at the fire scene before firefighters, was taken to Doylestown Hospital for treatment. Several residents were assisted by the Red Cross.