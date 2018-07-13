Two New Members on Pennridge School Board

/in /by

Two vacancies on the Pennridge School Board are filled after the resignation’s of Ada Miller and Christine Yardley.

The Pennridge School Board appointed David Reiss and Sherry Thompson. Their terms will expire in December of 2019 and they can run in next year’s election. Reiss, a West Rockhill resident and Thompson, who resides in Perkasie, received 5 to 1 votes in favor of their appointments to the School Board. 15 residents were up for the two positions.

Related posts:

  1. Bucks Lawmaker Proposes Hotline For School Safety
  2. Fire at Upper Perkiomen High School Cancels Classes
  3. Changes on The Pennridge School Board
  4. North Penn Students Receives National Recognition
  5. Varano: Class of 2018 Good People
  6. NP School Board Passes Budget with Tax Hike