Montgomery County Budget on Positive Pace

No surprises, that’s the bottom line of a financial report issued by Montgomery County officials.

Chief Financial Officer Dean Dortone told the Commissioners revenues and expenses are on target.

“In the first five months we’ve collected 66 percent of the general fund revenues. On the expense side we spent about 39 percent. I would say this about where we should be.”

Dortone adds, the dedicated tax for Montgomery County Community College has raised about 21-million dollars.