Project Looks to Change Unsafe Driving Behaviors

Targeting aggressive drivers during the summer months across the Commonwealth is being carried through a partnership.

Barbara Zortman, Coordinator with the Pa. Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project says the goal of the project is to reduce aggressive driving behavior.

“Not just issue tickets and citations but actually get people to change their way of driving. There’s 16 different violations from speeding to not wearing your seatbelt to following to closely, tailgating. There are a lot of violations that go into aggressive driving, which leads to road rage.”

The project is partnering with local and state police and the U.S Department of Transportation.