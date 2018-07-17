Bannon: Check Your Credit Score Every Year

Bucks County’s consumer champ Mike Bannon says it always a wise move to check your credit score at least once a year.

Bannon says it’s important to check your credit score to see if there are any mistakes.

“A lot of times we see mistakes and inaccurate information gets reported on there which impacts your credit score and can determine many things you can do financially.”

Bannon, Director of The Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says for more information visit annualcreditreport.com