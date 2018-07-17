Bucks Woman Charged in Death of Infant

A Bucks County woman’s alleged actions in using three drugs has led to the death of her baby after bucks county authorities determined her breast milk contained various drugs, including methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 30 year old Samantha Jones last Friday in connection with the April 2nd death of her baby. Jones, from New Britain, Bucks County called police to report that her baby boy was pale and bleeding from the nose. A coroners inquest found that the child had drugs in his system, among them, methadone, amphetamine and methamphetamine. Jones faces a charge of criminal homicide in the infant’s death. Jones is being held on three million dollars cash bail and faces a July 23rd preliminary hearing.