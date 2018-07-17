Coalition Supports Bill to End Property Taxes

David Baldinger, spokesman of the Pennsylvania Taxpayers Cyber Coalition, supports Pa. Senate Bill 76.

Baldinger says if the proposed law is passed it would stop school property taxes in Pennsylvania.

“It would eliminate property taxes generated by school districts by raising the sales tax to seven percent from the current six percent and it would raise the income tax by 1.88 percent.”

Baldinger, a guest on WNPV’s Bux-Mont Business Journal Monday morning says based on statistics, 10,000 homes are foreclosed ever year in the Commonwealth as a result of the financial inability of homeowners to pay their property taxes.