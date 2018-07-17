Program to Combat Overdoses is Working in Pa.

The state is moving forward with its goals associated with of the Opioid Disaster Declaration, first announced by Governor Wolf in January.

Ray Barishansky, Opioid Command Center Incident Commander credits the Naloxone Leave Behind Program in saving lives.

“It has allowed EMS providers to leave this valuable medication behind has flourished is several large counties including Bucks County.”

He adds, more than 1,000 cases of neo-natal abstinence syndrome, in babies born to opioid-addicted mothers, have been reported by hospitals across the state.