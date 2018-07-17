Toomey, Casey Critical of President Trump

Both of Pa’s U.S. Senators are critical of President Trump after he failed to address Russia’s hacking of U.S. elections.

President Trump, while meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, did not hold Putin feet to the fire concerning Russia’s involvement in hacking the U.S. elections. Pennsylvania U.S. senator Pat Toomey released a statement saying American intelligence agencies have confirmed that Russia meddled in the elections. Pennsylvania U.S. senator Bob Casey called the President’s inability to callout out Putin, a new low and a profound embarrassment for America.