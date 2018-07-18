Graduation For Volunteer Firefighters

51 volunteer firefighters from two classes will graduate after completing training at the Montgomery County Fire Academy.

Fire Academy Director Tom Garrity says the two graduating classes will serve communities in three counties.

“It’ll not only be Montgomery County, but Chester and Delaware Counties as well. Most of them are volunteering right now and these fire companies have committed to training for these individuals who they believe will be their firefighters of to be future. The two classes of volunteer firefighters were trained in fighting fires along with first aid CPR and hazmat.”

Garrity says Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony starts at 7 at the Montgomery County Public Safety Training Campus in Conshohocken.

