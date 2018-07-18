MCCC Offers Outreach to Veterans

Local veterans have a place to turn when looking for help.



Montgomery County Community College has developed a veterans center on the Blue Bell campus.

“It’s an amazing veterans center, an award winning veterans center on our campus. We have over 400 veterans that attend our college.”

Montgomery County Community College President Dr. Kevin Pollock says donations have been key.

“For scholarships for our veterans. If there’s a veteran out there that wants to go back to college, we are probably one of the best equipped places for them to do that.”

The veterans center at Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell is a clearinghouse for almost any kind of information for veterans.