Two New Assistant Superintendents Appointed

The North Penn School District appoints two new assistant superintendents.

Jenna Rufo and Todd Bauer will fill those roles in the district. Prior to their appointments, Rufo served as the district’s Director of Special Education and Student Services, Bauer served as the Principal at North Penn High School. Rufo will oversee school safety, mental health and professional development, as well as cultural proficiency. Bauer will take on accountability, school board policy, athletics, summer school, and redistricting issues. The North Penn School Board will take up the subject of announcing a new Principal for North Penn High School Thursday night at 7:30.

