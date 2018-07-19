Human Relations Commission Likely in Lansdale

Lansdale officials are one step closer to instituting a Human Relations Commission.

Borough Council Wednesday night authorized preparation of an ordinance that would establish a five member commission to hear complaints from community members that say they’ve been discriminated against. Borough Council Member Leon Angelichio says the Commission will be a place to air issues rather than levy fines.

“Often times you’ll have a situation where two parties come to some kind of disagreement. For businesses and what not, often time the punishment from the court of common opinion is far more harsh than a court system.”

Angelichio adds that Council members would be allowed to serve on the Commission, but he for one, would rather not.

“I would want five citizens who are maybe not encumbered by a political connection. I would never want a council person to feel that a decision or how they address something should have a political concern.”

Borough Council will take final action on the proposed ordinance at its next business meeting on August 15th.