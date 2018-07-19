Veterans Receive Vital Info on Discharge Papers

About two dozen veterans came out during a mobile outreach event in Fairview Village Wednesday to have their military discharge papers digitally scanned and saved for perpetuity by Montgomery County Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg.

Doing this ensures against the possibility of their DD 2-14 being lost or stolen and makes it easy to find the form when it is time for the veteran to apply for benefits. Recorder of Deeds Director of Communications and Outreach Turea Hutson says veterans that record their discharge papers get more than just peace of mind.

“We have a discount card that we offer veterans who decide to record their DD214 in our office and we have between 500 and 600 businesses that we partner with that will give you anything from a discount to acupuncture to a discount at the Elmwood Park Zoo.”

Another mobile outreach event for veterans is scheduled for next Tuesday between eleven and one at the Ambler Savings Bank branch on Main Street in Schwenksville.