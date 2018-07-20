Nicholson New Principal at NP High School

North Penn High School has a new principal. The School Board Thursday night promoted Assistant Principal Pete Nicholson Nicholson into the top spot.

He’s been a familiar face at the high school for the past five years and replaces former Principal Todd Bauer who became an assistant superintendent earlier this week. Nicholson says he knows how to get in touch with Doctor Bauer.

“He’s right down the street here at the Educational Services Center and I know he’s going to be a great asset to be me as we transition between the two of us. We talk quite a bit and obviously we’ve worked together for the last three years. I’m happy to have him as a sounding board and someone I can use as a resource.”

The School Board also approved the hiring of a new Director of Special Education. Ann Marie Lucas comes from the Perkiomen Valley School District where she has served as Elementary Supervisor of Special Education for the last six years.