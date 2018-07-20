Shredding Event and Fundraiser for Library

http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-07-20 07:22:322018-07-20 07:22:32Shredding Event and Fundraiser for Library
It’s time again for the Clean and Green extravaganza at the Lansdale public library.
The 8th annual event is on for Saturday between 9am and 1pm and it features a car wash as well as a community shredding event. Borough Council Vice President Mary Fuller says obsolete electronics will also be accepted.
“We like to say as far as electronics go, anything with a plug except tv’s.”
Fuller adds this is a fundraiser for the library and donations of any amount will be accepted.