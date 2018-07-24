Chamber Hopeful on New Health Insurance Plan

The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Montgomery County is hoping by fall a new government approved association health plan will be ready for businesses and individuals.

One of the key features of the plan versus the Affordable Care Act is that it allows a little flexibility on plan design.

“We don’t have to platinum, silver, gold and bronze. We can start talking about little small changes to the plan and not have to worry about fitting into that ridged structure.”

Brian McLaughlin with My Benefit Advisor, a guest on WNPV’s Buxmont Live Program this weekend says, if the Chamber is bale to offer the plan, it could save businesses tens of thousands of dollars and individuals hundreds or thousands of dollars.