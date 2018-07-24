http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-07-24 09:00:132018-07-24 09:00:13NP School Board Hires Security Firm
NP School Board Hires Security Firm
The North Penn School Board has hired Sigma Threat Management to conduct an overview of security at all district schools.
The Virginia based company, at a cost of 55,000, will carry out several objectives, including training staff on how to see signs a student may be in need of mental health intervention. Sigma Threat Management will start its work for the district in August.