NP School Board Hires Security Firm

The North Penn School Board has hired Sigma Threat Management to conduct an overview of security at all district schools.

The Virginia based company, at a cost of 55,000, will carry out several objectives, including training staff on how to see signs a student may be in need of mental health intervention. Sigma Threat Management will start its work for the district in August.

