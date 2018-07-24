Skate Park Project Expected to Start Next Fall

Lansdale officials are re-bidding the skate park project in 4th Street Park.

The Borough got no proposals the first time it was bid. Council Vice President Mary Fuller, who chairs the Parks and Rec. Committee cites the reason for no bids from contractors.

“Many of them are on the west coast and many of them already have their 2018 schedules filled. We weren’t aware of that when we put out and constructed the bids in the first place.”

Six contractors requested bid packages following the initial request for proposal earlier this year. The project budget is about 500,000. A state grant will cover half of the cost.