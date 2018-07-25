Housing Market Good For Sellers

Homeowners are in a good position right now to sell, according to Chris Carter, Vice President and Sales Manager in the mortgage department at Univest.

Carter says in southeastern Pa. there are three buyers for every home that’s for sale.

“Buyers in this market might have to give up a lot more in terms of seller concessions.”

Bart Skurbe, Executive Vice President and Director of Sales at Univest says is an active environment for homes sales.

“Bucks and Montgomery are real hot, certainly for re-sales, we’re also seeing new construction pop up.”

Skurbe adds the housing market is not yet at 2006 levels, but he says it’s getting close. Skurbe and Carter were guests on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Tuesday afternoon from Univest headquarters in Souderton.