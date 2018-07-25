Judge to Take Up Board’s Assessment of Cosby

Based on a court filing Tuesday, Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele cited a recommendation from the State’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board that calls for Bill Cosby to be classified as a sexually violent predator.

Steele is asking Judge Steven O’Neill to hold a hearing to determine if Cosby will be tagged with the designation. If Judge O’Neill agrees with the assessment, Cosby would be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Cosby faces sentencing on September 24th after being found guilty in April of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in his Cheltenham Township home in 2004. Cosby is currently on house arrest.

