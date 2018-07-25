Residents to Meet with E.P.A.

There’s an opportunity for residents to sound off to the Environmental Protection Agency.

It’s happening Wednesday at 6pm at Hatbroro-Horsham High School. State Rep. Todd Stephens says homeowners will get a chance to ask the E.P.A to do something about the fire fighting foam that was used at the former Willow Grove Naval Air Station, which contaminated well water and left residents with a feeling of fear over health concerns.

“I think the public is ready and will be there to talk about this serious issue. A lot of folks have been looking forward to speaking with the E.P.A and to tell them how the Federal Government has conducted themselves throughout this entire affair. We’re fed-up wit having to pay a surcharge to have clean drinking water because they polluted the water and refused to pay for the clean up, failing to deal with our health concerns, full scale bio-monitoring. We deserve to know what is in our bodies in terms of what those chemicals can do to us due to their contamination.”

Stephens says the government needs to change what are acceptable standards in terms of the chemicals that it uses across the country as various bases and military installations.