Bannon Suggests Two Websites For Consumers

Bucks County’s Director of Consumer Protection reminds consumers about two helpful websites.

Mike Bannon says there’s a useful site for vehicle repair. He says the site is particularly useful if you know before hand what type of repair you need on your vehicle.

“It’s called Repairpal.com and it helps you estimate prices and it’s good for that so you have an idea if somebody is giving you a price and you go to the mechanic and you say I think that price is high, you can go to the site and check and verify it.”

Bannon adds, due to the possibility of contaminated foods, like Ritz Crackers or Pepperidge Farm Gold Fish, consumers can visit the government website, Recalls.gov which provides information on all recalls. Bannon was a guest this week on WNPV’s AM Edition