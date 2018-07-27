Contractor Faces List of Charges in Bucks

A Montgomery County man, who allegedly promised to complete construction jobs for customers in two states, a list of municipalities and four counties, is in hot water with the Bucks County D.A.’s office.

45 year John Pratt, an Oreland resident, was charged on July 20th with accepting money from clients to do work on their homes and not finishing the work to the amount of 87,000. The D.A.’s office says Pratt’s unfinished jobs date back to 2015 and 2016 in locations ranging from Hilltown, Warminster, Lower Merion, Collegeville and Conshohocken to Philadelphia and Gloucester County, New Jersey. Pratt faces a host of charges including home improvement fraud and theft by deception. He was released on 500,000 unsecured bail and ordered to have no contact with his victims. Pratt operated under the name Pratt’s Complete Home Renovations and Upgrades LLC. Court records show in April he changed the name to Handy Husband LLC. He’s been ordered to not accept any new jobs. Anyone who believes they were a victim of Pratt should call the Bucks County D.A.’s office.