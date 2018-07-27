Montco Helps Township with Comprehensive Plan

/in /by

Upper Gwynedd is getting help from Montgomery County with its Comprehensive Plan update.

The County Commissioners Thursday approved a Municipal Planning Assistance Contract with the Township, which includes a makeover for its blueprint of economic growth and development. County Planner Scott France told the Commissioners
the contract totals almost 75,000.

“The Township will pay 50 percent with in-kind service subsidy with a total of 37,422 over three years.”

This is the first time Upper Gwynedd Township has contracted with the county for municipal planning services.

Related posts:

  1. Steele Commends Local Jurors For Their Work in Cosby Trial
  2. Judge Weighing Whether to Release Names of Cosby Jury
  3. Expert: Check Your Tires Before You Travel
  4. Bannon: Beware of Door to Door Scammers
  5. Van Sant: Good Economic Indicators
  6. Man Sentenced in Bucks Co. For DUI Crash