Montco Helps Township with Comprehensive Plan

Upper Gwynedd is getting help from Montgomery County with its Comprehensive Plan update.

The County Commissioners Thursday approved a Municipal Planning Assistance Contract with the Township, which includes a makeover for its blueprint of economic growth and development. County Planner Scott France told the Commissioners

the contract totals almost 75,000.

“The Township will pay 50 percent with in-kind service subsidy with a total of 37,422 over three years.”

This is the first time Upper Gwynedd Township has contracted with the county for municipal planning services.