http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png 0 0 News Director http://wnpv1440.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/985wnpv-logo-white-2018-lg-300x124.png News Director2018-07-27 07:12:042018-07-27 07:12:04Montco Helps Township with Comprehensive Plan
The County Commissioners Thursday approved a Municipal Planning Assistance Contract with the Township, which includes a makeover for its blueprint of economic growth and development. County Planner Scott France told the Commissioners
Montco Helps Township with Comprehensive Plan
Upper Gwynedd is getting help from Montgomery County with its Comprehensive Plan update.
The County Commissioners Thursday approved a Municipal Planning Assistance Contract with the Township, which includes a makeover for its blueprint of economic growth and development. County Planner Scott France told the Commissioners
the contract totals almost 75,000.
“The Township will pay 50 percent with in-kind service subsidy with a total of 37,422 over three years.”
This is the first time Upper Gwynedd Township has contracted with the county for municipal planning services.