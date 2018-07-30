Borick: Mid Terms Could Change Control in D.C.

With the mid-term elections in the fall, Muhlenberg College Pollster and Professor of Political Science, Dr. Chris Borick says on average, a first term President’s party loses around 26 seats.

Dr. Borick says it’s a statistical fact that dates back to World War Two.

“And 26 seats in an average election gives the Democrats control. It wouldn’t be spectacular or something out of the ordinary, but that’s right around the spot where this race is going to be.”

Borick also gives the edge to Pa. U.S. Senator Bob Casey to retain his seat over Republican challenger, U.S. Congressman Lou Barletta.

“Senator Casey is in a pretty good position. His poll numbers are solid in the match-up with Congressman Barletta. His overall approval ratings are pretty solid, not spectacular. Congressman Barletta is getting help in his campaign from the President and Vice President.”

Dr. Borick Chris Borick was a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday morning.