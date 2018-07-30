Federal Court Blocks 3D Gun Info in Pa.

After an emergency hearing in Federal Court in Philadelphia Sunday night, filed by Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a company looking to disseminate downloadable gun files over the Internet agreed to make its sites inaccessible to Pennsylvania users, and to not upload any new 3D gun files.

Shapiro sought the action from Federal Court on behalf of the Attorney General’s office, the Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police. Shapiro will also seek a national suit to prevent Defense Distributed from providing the 3d gun information anywhere in the U.S.