Towamencin Twp. Awards Repaving Contract

Twelve streets in Towamencin are in line for a makeover this year.

The Township Supervisors awarded Allan A. Myers of Worcester the contract for repaving Madison Way, Musket Circle, Cannon Way, Fieldstream Way, Sterling Way, Kimberly Way, Hunter Hill Drive, Archer Lane, Crossbow Way, Liberty Bell Drive, Kriebel Road and the portion of Derstine Road that is in Towamencin. Township Manager Rob Ford says six contractors submitted bids.

“Alan Myers came in about 706,000. The Township has 723,000 budgeted, so it came under the amount of funds we were expected to spend this year on the roadways. That’s good news, we’ve worked with Alan Myers before, they do a great job.”

The road repaving project will get underway in either August or September.