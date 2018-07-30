United Way Urges Those in Need to Use 211

The United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey is hoping 211 becomes its primary tool in the fight against inter-generational poverty.

During a Friday appearance on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest, the United Way’s Linda Abram urges the use of 211, adding, the more people use it, the more effective it will become to those in need. Abram calls it a wonderful opportunity to work with Montgomery County.

“Particularly in the Health and Human Services Department to look at the 211 data to determine where are there unmet needs and how can we thread resources and knit them together to provide more services to people.”

Abram is also calling non-profits to register with the 211 system to let people in need know about their services.