Bill on Gun Safety Still Up For Consideration

Montgomery County State Rep. Todd Stephens is still pushing forward with his bill that would allow family members to seek a court hearing to have guns removed from another family member who is considered to be a danger to others or potentially suicidal.

Stephens says his bill, also known as Red Flag, offers more protections for the person is the subject of a family’s concern versus the 302 process.

“The 302 process means you’re taken away from your home, your job, your family and against your will for up to five days and you lose your firearms rights for life.”

The bill would involve a hearing before a judge, give police the power to carry out a search warrant to establish probable cause. Stephens says the bill has support from law enforcement and gun safety groups. The N.R.A has not endorsed the bill.