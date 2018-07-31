Seven Foot Snake Loose in East Greenville

A large snake, known as Vinny, is loose in East Greenville and according to police, it’s been somewhere in the community for possibly a month.

East Greenville Police have confirmed that the owner of a seven foot red tail boa constrictor reported that the large snake was missing. There’s no word as to why the owner waited for that length of time to report the missing snake. According to reports the boa constrictor was seen in Bieler Park. The snake was reported missing from a home on Hamilton road. According to reports Vinny is 10 years old, between 40 and 50 pounds and is not venomous.