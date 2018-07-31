Strong Economy Driven By Consumer Confidence

The economy’s health received a positive check-up before the weekend.

While GDP numbers showed the economy is strong, it was again propelled by two key factors.

“People are feeling comfortable with their jobs and they are spending.”

Bill Van Sant, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Univest Investments adds, one or more of the following would have to happen for the market to drop 15 to 20 percent.

“A GDP number that was poor or a significant miss in earnings or the Federal Reserve, who is meeting this week, potentially raising rates much more aggressively than what was anticipated, I really don’t see that shock happening.”

Van Sant, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Monday afternoon says a correction will likely happen slowly, possibly in two years.