Bannon Reminds Seniors About Scam

Bucks County’s Consumer Champ, mike Bannon, a guest on WNPV’s AM Edition Tuesday morning reminds seniors that the Life Alert scam is back.

Bannon says systems like Life Alert and similar systems allow seniors to contact EMS when they suffer a fall, typically in their homes.

“But unfortunately scammers, as low as the can be, are calling seniors to try to get credit cards numbers. They say they’ve been given a free system by a family member, but need to the credit cards numbers. It’s a complete scam. I advise all seniors to avoid the call or just hang up. We can offer information for anyone in the public who is interested in those type of services.”

Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection can be reached by phone at 215-348-6060 and now through e-mail, Consumerprotection@buckscounty.org