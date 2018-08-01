Faith Was Driving Force For Many Eagles

The Biggest Win, a new book authored by Joshua Cooley, covers the path that many of the Philadelphia Eagles followed on the way to the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

Cooley says it’s about faith.

“I think what these guys did that was really special was they gave all the glory they received back to their creator and so that’s one of the main themes of my book and its who are we really competing for and it’s something greater than ourselves and it’s for the Lord and that was really neat to see.”

Joshua Cooley, author of The Biggest Win, a guest on WNPV’s

Am Edition Wednesday morning, also penned the book about Nick Foles called, Believe It.