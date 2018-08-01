Man Abused By Priest Urges Victims to Speak Up

A man is speaking out after his abuser, former priest John Sweeney was convicted after pleading guilty of molesting him when he was ten years old at the St. Margaret Mary Parrish school.

The sexual abuse happened during the 1991-92 school year in Greensburg.

“I just hope more people come forward. Please have the courage to come forward. You have nothing to lose, you be a victim until the day you come forward and the day you come out you will be a victor. We are victorious today.”

The man, who is now a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, spoke Tuesday during a news conference in Western Pa. with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro. The grand jury report on clergy sex abuse is expected to be released on August 8th, but some of the information could be redacted after objections of some former priests who say they are innocent of accusations of sex abuse.