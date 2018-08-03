Volpe Enterprises Continues Its Outreach

Volpe Enterprises is known for its quality work, but the long time North Wales based business is also known for its involvement with the community and organizations that help people.

Owner Gary Volpe says a fundraiser will be happening Saturday from 10am to 2pm at the Volpe Enterprises showroom, 217 Church Road.

“This will benefit Garden of Health, which is a group that helps senior citizens and low income families with healthy foods. Carol Bauer is the President of the group. She is an amazing woman and she put this together three years ago, it’s a great cause. We are out to raise 10,000 plus.”

Volpe was a guest on WNPV Bux-Mont Business Journal this week. Volpe says Saturday event at the Volpe showroom will also include kids games, moon bounce, door prizes, face painting, food and a silent auction. There will also be a grand prize drawing where someone will win 300 dollars.