Woman’s Murder Captured on Security Video

A Philadelphia man accused of stabbing and running over a woman in the parking of Vector Security in Whitemarsh Township just before 2:15 Friday morning is charged with 1st and 3rd degree murder.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says 33 year old Lawrence Crawley of Philadelphia was seen on surveillance video committing the crime. The victim, 33 year old Angela Stith, also from Philadelphia, worked at Vector and walked outside to take a break when she was attacked. Crawley, according to Steele, fled the scene, but was later spotted by Pennsylvania State Police in Somerset County. After Crawley’s vehicle came to a stop, he lit himself on fire. He’s in critical but stable condition. According to Steele, Crawley and Stith were apparently in a relationship that came to an end or was ending.