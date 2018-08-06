Montco. Debuts New Drug Tack Back Vehicle

The Montgomery County D.A.’s has another asset in its fight against the heroin and opioid crisis.

Montgomery County D.A. Kevin Steele says it’s a new mobile drug take back car with a drug drop box. It’s called the Pill Take Back Mobile Mini.

“It’s a mini Cooper that is all decked out in great graphic, but the main point, it’s a mobile pill take back mobile so we’re going to be able to get it out in the community.”

The Pill Take Back Mobile Mini will be at Abington Township’s National Night Out Monday evening from 5 to 9. D.A. Kevin Steele was a guest on WNPV’a AM Edition Monday morning.