Regulating Food Trucks

Lansdale Borough plans to take up the issue of food trucks that the borough. According to the Borough’s Manager of Code Enforcement and Community Development, Chris Kunkel, there are no ordinances concerning regulations on food trucks in the Borough.

If Lansdale Borough moves forward with regulations for food trucks, it’s not yet known how a possible ordinance on the matter would impact ice cream trucks or food stands. Lansdale officials could look to the Montgomery County for input on the food truck issue. The Montgomery County Health Department certifies food trucks through an inspection process. Lansdale Borough Council meets again on August 15th. The Borough’s Code Enforcement Committee will meet on September 5th.