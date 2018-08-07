Montco. Unveils New Crime Fighting App.

Want to tell law enforcement officials in Montgomery County about a crime fast and anonymously?

District Attorney Kevin Steele has a new app that is now available.

“The Stop It App is available on any type of cell phone and can be downloaded for free at the App store or Google Play for Androids. So like an app, you simply execute the free download and our access code is Montcopa. So once it’s on your phone, whenever you see something you think police should know about, all you need to do is text that info.”

The text is fielded by a 911 emergency dispatch operator at the call center in Eagleville. County Commissioner Chair Val Arkoosh says it’s a cutting edge version of the old fashioned tip line.

“This is the modern 21st century of that and this app will provide a safe way for victims, bystanders and concerned citizens to help combat crime and hazards in our county.”

A Federal Homeland Security Grant is paying the 8,000 a year cost of the anonymous crime tips app.