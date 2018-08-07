National Night Out For Local Police Departments.

Upper Gwynedd Township Police will hold their National Night out Tuesday evening.

Between 6:45 and 7:30, Upper Gwynedd Township Police officers will visit three developments, Gwynedale, Stonegate and Village at Gwynedd, to meet with residents about safety and fighting crime. Lansdale Borough Police will hold their event in the parking lot of the Borough Police Depaertment. Police Chief Mike Trail say it’s happening from 7 to 9.

“The mainstay of the activities will happen right here in the parking lot of the police department, One Vine street. The concept of the National Night Out, which is a hybrid of the Town Watch Program, is to get residents out on their steps, out in the community, meeting one another. When neighbors help neighbors and the community helps the other persons in the neighborhood and they are the eyes and ears of the police department, we can really work together to promote trust and safety in the community.”

Trial adds police officers will be walking around the Borough to engage with residents.