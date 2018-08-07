Two Active Scams Target Seniors

If you received your Medicare Card, beware of scammers. Mike Bannon, Director of the Bucks County Department of Consumer Protection says, the scammer tries to trick the caller.

Bannon says there have been reports of people getting calls from scammers.

“Scammers are calling and telling the resident they are due a refund and they ask for banking information for previous overpayment but it’s a scam.”

Bannon also advises seniors to be ready for the med-alert scam. The scammers tells the resident someone paid for a free med-alert but they’re looking for credit card information

