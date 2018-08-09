Cutler Calls For More I.C.E. Agents

Former I.N.S. agent Michael Cutler, a guest on WNPV’s Comment Please By Univest Wednesday says the outcry to eliminate the Immigration and Customs Agency is flawed.

Cutler says people who are illegally in the U.S. are arrested, but keep coming back without documentation.

“Today unlawful entry is the most frequently prosecuted felony for the entire Federal Government. More than 30 percent of Federal prosecutions are for reentry.”

Cutler is calling for the hiring of more ice agents in an effort to continue to track down people who are illegally in the U.S.