Grand Jury Report on Clergy Sex Abuse Delayed

A redacted version of the more than two year probe into sexual abuse in six Catholic Dioceses in Pennsylvania was expected to be released Wednesday, but it didn’t happen.

Priests named in the report have concerns and objections with how the Attorney General’s Office made its redactions. Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro

“I’ve made it very clear all along that we want this report to come out to the fullest extent it can and that the victims truth will be heard and that survivors will finally have their day.”

A court-appointed special master has until next Tuesday to sort through the objections.