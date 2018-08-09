KI Tablets Available in Pottstown

The Montgomery County Office of Public Health reminds residents and businesses located in a ten mile radius of the Limerick Nuclear Power Plant that KI tablets will be available.

Rhonda Stanek, Supervisor of Clinical Services explains why it’s important to get the tablets for your family or business. KI tablets protect the thyroid in the event of a radioactive release.

“KI tablets protect the thyroid in the event of a radioactive release, but it won’t protect the entire body.

Stanek says KI tablets should only be taken upon the order of the governor’s office. KI tablets will be available Thursday, August 9th from 9am to 3pm and then 8am to 4pm Monday through Friday.