Towamencin Officials Search Abandoned Home

There’s an updater for neighbors of that dilapidated house in the residential neighborhood off Green Lane Road in Towamencin.

Township officials executed a search warrant last week at 1501 Sherwood Way and entered the structure to assess its condition. Township Solicitor Jack Dooley Wednesday night disclosed what the Building Inspector and Code Enforcement Officer found.

“Initial reports were that the condition of the property that is is was not significantly deteriorated. There is about one foot of eater in the basement. There was no sign of insect infestation. What I heard back was that it was musty but otherwise nothing significant inside”

Dooley also said the state has a 300,000 tax lien against the property and the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has recommended that the Attorney General put the house on the auction block for a tax sale.