Lansdale Could Get Grant For Sewer Upgrades

Lansdale is one of a dozen municipalities that has made the final list for a Montgomery County Community Development Block Grant this year.

The Borough plans to use its 134,000 for storm sewer upgrades on East Third Street between Chestnut and Broad. County officials approved the final list Thursday. Housing and Community Development Administrator Emma Hertz said most of the money comes from the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“However, we also use local funding from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and state funding from the Human Services Block Grant to meet Grant match requirements. Our HUD Grant is provided annually and has a start date of October 1st. The County is required publish a draft funding plan for public comment and then its final funding ppan to HUD by August 15th.”

Other municipal recipients of Community Development Block Grants this year include the Boroughs of Souderton and Telford as well as Cheltenham and Springfield Townships