North Penn School District Ranked 17th in Pa.

North Penn School District is ranked 17th in the 2019 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania by Niche.com.

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Todd Bauer says the North Penn School District scored high in various categories.

“Staff satisfaction in terms of places to work, test scores, graduation rates, attendance rates and proficiency in math, English and reading, diversity and student to teacher ratio.”

Bauer credits the entire school district from staff, teachers, students and parents for the high rating and inclusive diversity of the district.